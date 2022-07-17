Root (ROOT) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Root to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Root and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Root alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 407 2428 2434 91 2.41

Root currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 369.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Root has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.52 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.12

Root’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.35% 2.29% 0.44%

Summary

Root rivals beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.