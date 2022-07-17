Robert W. Baird Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of SITE opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

