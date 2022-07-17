Robert W. Baird Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $398.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.11.

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

Pool stock opened at $373.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.00 and its 200 day moving average is $428.77.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Pool by 9.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

