Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 4.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,222,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,688,000 after buying an additional 393,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 66,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.



