Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 0.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 14.6 %

DraftKings stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.06. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

