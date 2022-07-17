Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

