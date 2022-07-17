RioDeFi One Day Volume Reaches $379,544.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $379,544.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

