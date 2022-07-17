Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($68.15) to GBX 5,420 ($64.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($71.36) to GBX 5,800 ($68.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,395.20.

RIO stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

