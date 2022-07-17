RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.24.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

