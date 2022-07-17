Reviewing DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.04 -$468.00 million ($1.53) -45.82 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $139.24, indicating a potential upside of 98.63%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

DoorDash beats Viper Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

