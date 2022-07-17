REPO Trading Down 6.4% This Week (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $71,759.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

