Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stake Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,054 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Replimune Group worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $20.53 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

