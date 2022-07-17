Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECY opened at $4.40 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

