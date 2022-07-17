Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 675,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS RQHTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.44% and a negative return on equity of 251.19%.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

