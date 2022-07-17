Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,300 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 925,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,374.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.80 price target on the stock.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $2.81 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.