Reik & CO. LLC Sells 12,190 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 11.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $47,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

