Reik & CO. LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 35.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.