Reik & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

