Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.09

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.09 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 71.01 ($0.84). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.86), with a volume of 578,685 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The firm has a market cap of £371.85 million and a PE ratio of 1,201.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($35,374.18).

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

