RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 74,540 shares.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

