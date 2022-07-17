RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.13 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00295276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078406 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

