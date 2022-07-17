ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $5,866.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.64 or 1.00073185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00219977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00259872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00112157 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

