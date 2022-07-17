Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 31.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Redbox Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of RDBX stock traded down 0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.37. 2,271,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.17 and its 200 day moving average is 4.83. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.06 by 0.95. The firm had revenue of 63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 87.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redbox Entertainment will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redbox Entertainment

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $255,841,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

