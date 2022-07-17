Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.42 million and $8,737.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00475813 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.02276755 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000223 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
