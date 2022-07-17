RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

RChain (REV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. RChain has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $218,441.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 667,408,237 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

