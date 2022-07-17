Raymond James Lowers AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $27.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

