Raven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $881,450.40 and approximately $5.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

