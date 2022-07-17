Randolph Co Inc Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

