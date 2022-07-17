Randolph Co Inc Purchases 216 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.54.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
