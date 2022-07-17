Randolph Co Inc Purchases 2,054 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.