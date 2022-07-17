Rainicorn 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,868.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and $193,868.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
