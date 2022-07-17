Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 554,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Radware Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.54. 435,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,439. The company has a market cap of $974.69 million, a PE ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

