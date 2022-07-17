RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Down 51.1% in June

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RADA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 263,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading

