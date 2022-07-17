Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on QTRHF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Price Performance

Quarterhill stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.34.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.03 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.