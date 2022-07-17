QuarkChain Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $70.34 million and $2.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

