QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10,843.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $150.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

