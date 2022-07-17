Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,980.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

