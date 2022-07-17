Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 260,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,401 shares of company stock worth $173,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 188,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 446,734 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

