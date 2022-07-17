ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 21,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $26.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

