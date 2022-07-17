Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the June 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,638,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,987,040. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.