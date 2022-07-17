PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

PRG opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. PROG has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PROG by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PROG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.