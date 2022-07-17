PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $172.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PPG opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

