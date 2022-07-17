Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $113.56 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

