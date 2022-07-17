Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

