Polymath (POLY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.50 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $178.53 million and $22.50 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00269990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001459 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

