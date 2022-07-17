Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $181.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $181.06 million and $25.10 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00260941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001492 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

