Polkalokr (LKR) 1-Day Volume Tops $728,455.00

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

