Polis (POLIS) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $341,711.41 and $335.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

