Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOM. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Points.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Points.com

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

Featured Stories

