Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Up 103.4% in June

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the June 15th total of 624,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 322,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.